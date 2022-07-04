BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston EMS has taken at least seven people to the hospital overnight as police have responded to multiple crime scenes.

One of the crime scenes by the Ashmont T Station in Dorchester, where Boston EMS transported three people to the hospital.

EMS confirmed they also transported one person from Elizabeth Street in Mattapan. Crime scene tape stretched a street block and more than a dozen officers were seen searching the area with flashlights.

In Woodbole Avenue in Mattapan, less than a mile from Elizabeth Street, at least 16 evidence markers were seen, some next to shell casings. EMS transported one person to the hospital.

Crime scene tape also blocked off Greenville Street in Roxbury. EMS took at least one person to the hospital. Investigators appear to be focused around a home with balloons outside.

“Guns are too easy to acquire in other states and too many of those guns are coming into Massachusetts and ending up in the hands of people too willing to use them,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Monday morning. “The recent Supreme Court decision could make this illegal flow of guns even worse. I know I stand with all law enforcement partners in working to reduce gun violence, but the effort has to include all of us, not just police and prosecutors.”

No other information is immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)