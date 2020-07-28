FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - At least eight lifeguards in Falmouth have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a supervisor at a beach in the town.

The town became aware over the past weekend that “one or more” members of the lifeguards contracted the virus, Falmouth Town Manager Julian Suso wrote in a public notice.

7’s Steve Cooper reported that the lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party.

Health Agent Scott McGann is working with Visiting Nurse Association representatives in pursuing comprehensive contact tracing, per state protocols.

The town is also working with Cape Cod Healthcare, Falmouth Hospital, the Board of Health, the County Health Department and the Falmouth Fire Department to establish a free COVID-19 testing process for all Falmouth lifeguards and beach department staff members at Falmouth Hospital.

The free testing is expected to begin Tuesday.

Falmouth beaches will operate on a temporary, reduced staffing basis during this process.

No additional information has been released.

Falmouth lifeguards being tested today for covid 19 after 8 tested positive for the virus after attending a party 2 weeks ago #7news pic.twitter.com/gS4QKzKHFW — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 28, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)