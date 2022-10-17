SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Swampscott Police are urging residents to be careful of coyotes after a resident walking their dog found themselves surrounded by the wild animals Saturday.

Police wrote on Facebook that, at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, they received a call from a resident walking their dog on Rockyledge Road when a large group of coyotes surrounded them and would not back away.

When officers arrived, they saw at least nine coyotes in the area, which appeared to be scared off by the arrival of the cruisers and their strobe lights. The officers escorted the resident and their dog to their home without further incident.

“Please be aware of your surroundings when walking during evening hours as this is the time coyotes are most active,” Swampscott PD wrote on Facebook. “We still have many great fall nights ahead.”

The department recommended several tips to ward off coyotes including “hazing” techniques and tools to bring along for a dog walk such as:

Yelling and waving your arms while approaching the coyote

Noisemakers: Voice, whistles, air horns, bells, “shaker” cans full of marbles or pennies, pots, lid or pie pans banged together

Projectiles: sticks, small rocks, cans, tennis balls or rubber balls

Other: hoses, water guns with vinegar water, spray bottles with vinegar water, pepper spray or bear repellent

The easiest way to fend off a coyote, they said, is to “stand tall, wave your arms, and yell at the coyote, approaching them if necessary, until they run away.” If that doesn’t work, they said, you may need to walk toward the coyote and increase the intensity of your hazing until they’re scared off and completely leave the area.

They also reminded people to never run away from a coyote and keep pets and pet food out of yards.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)