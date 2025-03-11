Over a dozen people, including children, are injured after a school bus crashed on a New Jersey highway Monday night.

Footage shows the bus on its side facing oncoming traffic. Police surrounded the bus on arrival.

Officials say one child was thrown from the bus and is in critical condition.

Details are limited at this time.

