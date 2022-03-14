LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - At least a dozen people were displaced after a two-alarm fire tore through a multi-story home in Lynn on Monday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Chestnut Street before 11 a.m. found flames showing on the home’s rear porches.

Video from SKY7 HD showed flames bursting through the roof as firefighters worked at the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

