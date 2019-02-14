At least a dozen residents displaced after 5-alarm fire rips through Whitman home

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A five-alarm blaze that tore through a multi-family home in Whitman Wednesday night left at least a dozen residents displaced and roughly $1 million in damages.

More than 15 fire departments and about 80 firefighters responding to the three-story, six-unit home on Commercial Street around 7:45 p.m. found heavy flames coming from a second-story window and spreading to the third floor, according to Whitman Fire Chief Timothy J. Grenno.

“One window was just orange,” one witness recalled. “The fire department started showing up and it just took off. The whole house ignited.”

Firefighters knocked down the heaviest flames around 9:30 p.m. and continued to extinguish hot spots until about 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

No injuries were reported and all residents made it out of the building safely before crews arrived.

“We are thankful that no one was hurt and that all residents were quickly able to be accounted for,” Grenno said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents with finding shelter.

The building and personal possessions inside were deemed a total loss.

Jason Quinn, who escaped the flames, says the blaze has proved devastating.

“Everything I own is in there, my tools, my livelihood, everything,” he said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the fire started in a second-floor apartment.

The cause remains under investigation but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)