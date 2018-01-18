At least eleven school districts close in TX due to flu outbreak

(WHDH) — At least eleven school districts have closed in Texas due to a flu outbreak.

Each school that closed had at least 20% of their student population call out sick on Wednesday.

Gunter School District said they had 253 of their students out sick, which is about 30% of their student population.

A superintendent said closing the district was necessary to stop the outbreak. Gunter School District is taking a week off to deep clean all of their facilities.

School nurses said several students had their flu vaccine, but officials say it is only expected to be about 10% effective this season.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)