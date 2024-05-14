HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and firefighters raced to Smith Street in Hyannis overnight Monday after an SUV went up in flames.

The vehicle apparently crashed into a utility pole, taking down power lines.

One person was taken away on a stretcher by ambulance and others were treated at the scene.

Crews eventually got the fire under control, and National Grid was working on fixing the pole Tuesday morning.

