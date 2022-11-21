HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was killed and at least a dozen others were injured after a vehicle smashed through a storefront at a shopping plaza in Hingham Monday morning.

A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments was needed on Derby Street sometime after 10 a.m. when the vehicle crashed into the Apple store at the Derby Street Shoppes.

Hanover Fire noted some victims appeared to be trapped after the crash.

By 11:30 a.m., multiple victims could be seen on stretchers, being treated by EMS teams as crews established a scene, taping off a large section of the plaza.

14 of the victims injured in the crash were reportedly taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment while two others were taken to hospitals in Boston.

The driver was also reportedly trapped in the vehicle at one point, though details on his condition have not yet been released. The driver is believed to be a male in his early 50s and, as of 1 p.m., was reportedly at the Hingham Police Department headquarters, speaking with officers.

One witness told 7NEWS he had just stopped by the Apple store and went to the nearby Barnes & Noble when the crash happened. He said the vehicle, later described as an SUV, appeared to crash through the shop’s glass façade and ended up on the other end of the building, leaving at least two people at the storefront seriously injured.

He added that other witnesses told him the vehicle had allegedly sped down the parking lot leading up to the Apple store before crashing through the entrance. Others said a number of people had been pinned by the vehicle inside the store after the SUV crashed in.

During a news conference following the crash, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said a criminal investigation was underway, though further details could not be given.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

#UPDATE: 1 dead, 16 injured and transported to local hospitals.



14 transported to South Shore Hospital while 2 were transported to Boston hospitals.



Police Chief is calling this an active criminal investigation.

@7News https://t.co/SO7Cm6YAVL — Sam Bleiweis (@SamBleiweisTV) November 21, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)