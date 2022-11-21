HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say at least one person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple victims injured and trapped.

Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to assist on Derby Street Monday morning where a vehicle crashed into the Apple store at the Derby Street Shoppes.

Hanover Fire noted some victims appeared to be trapped after the crash, posting an update on social media at 11:12 a.m.

By 11:30 a.m., multiple victims could be seen on stretchers, being treated by EMS teams as crews established a scene, taping off a large section of the plaza.

7NEWS learned that one person was killed in the crash and at least eight others were injured. The driver was also reportedly trapped in the vehicle at one point, though details on their condition have not yet been released.

One witness told 7NEWS he had just stopped by the Apple store and went to the neighboring Barnes & Noble when the crash happened. He said the vehicle appeared to crash through the shop’s glass façade and ended up on the other end of the building, leaving at least two people at the storefront seriously injured.

He added that other witnesses told him the vehicle had allegedly sped down the parking lot leading up to the Apple store before crashing through the entrance.

