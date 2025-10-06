MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two utility poles fell down in Medford Monday, taking out wires and crushing part of a fence, according to officials.

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene on Arlington Street just before 6 p.m., showing the poles on the ground with with wires laying in the yards of multiple homes.

Police have blocked off the road while National Grid crews work to clear up the area.

No word yet on what caused the poles to come down.

