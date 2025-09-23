BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire broke out in a garage in Mattapan Monday night, damaging at least two vehicles.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Ormand Street around 8:15 p.m, working to extinguish the flames with water and foam.

Officials have not yet given a cause for the fire, or said if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

