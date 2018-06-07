ATF agent shot during enforcement operation in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says one of its agents has been shot during an operation in Indiana.

ATF spokesman Thomas Ahern says the agent from the Chicago Field Division sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the operation Thursday afternoon in Gary.

Ahern says one offender also may have been shot by law enforcement during the operation.

The agent’s name and details of the injury were not immediately released.

