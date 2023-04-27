WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation continued Thursday as officials said they do not believe two explosions in Weare, New Hampshire this week were targeted.

Hours after one person was injured in one of the blasts Thursday morning, officials are now asking for the public’s help in their investigation, asking anyone with surveillance video potentially related to these incidents to reach out.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives previously said federal, state and local authorities were called to the Hillsborough County town near Concord and Manchester for the apparent explosions.

The official said one of the explosions took place Wednesday evening at 6:10 p.m. in the area of Dustin Tavern Road, with no injuries reported.

The second happened Thursday morning at 6:50 a.m. off Sugar Hill Road and injured a passerby. Officials said the passerby suffered a minor cut to his head after his car windshield shattered.

Officials say the man was driving to work when he saw smoke on the side of the road and got out of his car to check on it. Seconds later, there was an explosion.

7NEWS sources said the Thursday morning explosion was caused by a pipe bomb.

7NEWS later spoke with the man who was injured, who described seeing an item smoking “like a firecracker” before it exploded.

Craig Waldron said he is okay despite his injuries. Still, he shared his reaction to this incident.

“Why would a fool waste his time with this crap trying to hurt people?” he said.

While the explosions remain under investigation, sources said the incidents did not appear to be terrorism-related.

The ATF spokesperson said officials spent Thursday morning processing the scene of the explosions and had been interviewing locals. The scene was slated to be cleared by 11:10 a.m.

Officials said the ATF is leading the investigation, which had not resulted in any arrests as of Thursday afternoon.

