WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating a pair of explosions that occurred Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the town of Weare, one of which injured a passerby, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said federal, state and local authorities were called to the Hillsborough County town near Concord and Manchester for the apparent explosions.

The official said one of the explosions took place Wednesday evening at 6:10 p.m. in the area of 362 Dustin Tavern Road, with no injuries reported.

The second, happening Thursday morning at 6:50 a.m. by 16 Sugar Hill Road, injured a passerby who suffered minor injuries after they were cut by glass.

According to 7NEWS sources, at least one of the explosions, the one Thursday morning, was caused by a pipe bomb.

Nearby Concord Stage Road was shut down immediately and reopened around 7:30 a.m. while Sugar Hill Road, leading into Hopkinton, remained closed as of 9 a.m.

ATF Boston Tweeted that they were on scene just after 10 a.m.

.@ATFBoston is on scene at the investigation of an explosion in Weare, assisted by @NH_StatePolice and Weare PD. pic.twitter.com/GmrCIVPHVL — ATF Boston (@ATFBoston) April 27, 2023

The explosions remain under investigation, but sources say the incident did not appear to be terrorist-related.

The ATF spokesperson said officials spent Thursday morning processing the scene of the explosions and had been interviewing locals.

The public information officer said the scene was slated to be cleared by 11:10 a.m.

