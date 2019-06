BOSTON (WHDH) - The Special Olympics held their opening ceremony in Boston Friday night.

Athletes from around the world gathered for Massachusetts summer games.

The athletes ranged in age from 2-years-old to a 79-year-old track and field star.

The games will run throughout the weekend at both the Harvard Athletic Complex and Boston University.

