Athletes plunge into freezing Falmouth water to raise money for a good cause

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Athletes took the plunge into freezing cold water at a Falmouth beach to raise money for a good cause.

Hockey players jumped into the bitter cold beach to benefit the Travis Roy Foundation, which is meant to support those with spinal cord injuries.

Sammy Davis of Boston Pride was joined by her entire hockey team and Bruins forward Chris Wagner.

Wagner said he wasn’t scared to jump in since Davis and her teammates have been making the plunge for days. They’ve been able to raise more than $8,000 for the foundation.

“The Travis Roy Foundation is awesome. It’s sad that he passed, but we’re continuing his legacy today by jumping in the water,” Wagner said.

