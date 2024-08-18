BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of endurance athletes battled through the rain to complete the annual Boston Triathlon on Sunday.

Participants had the option of completing the entire race themselves or swimming, running, or biking as part of a team.

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman and former Mass. Sen. Scott Brown were among those taking part.

New this year, the super triathlon is occurring after the fundraising race and will feature international athletes.

“I’ve been racing for 25 years and this has really turned into a world-class event,” Brown said of the race.

All of the money raised by the race will go toward helping Boston Medical Center provide critical funding to families in need.

Learn more: https://bostontri.com/

