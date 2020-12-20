Athletes take polar plunge in Falmouth to raise money for Travis Roy Foundation

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Athletes took the plunge into freezing cold water at a Falmouth beach on Sunday to raise money for the Travis Roy Foundation.

Hockey players jumped into the bitter cold water off the beach to benefit the foundation, which supports those with spinal cord injuries.

Sammy Davis of Boston Pride was joined by her entire hockey team and Bruins forward Chris Wagner.

Wagner said he wasn’t scared to jump in since Davis and her teammates have been making the plunge for days. They’ve been able to raise more than $8,000 for the foundation.

“The Travis Roy Foundation is awesome. It’s sad that he passed, but we’re continuing his legacy today by jumping in the water,” Wagner said.

Roy, who was injured while a member of the Boston University hockey team, passed away in October.

