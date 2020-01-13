Athol man to be arraigned on additional charges in death of Leominster woman

ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — An Athol man accused of killing a Leominster woman whose body was found at a wastewater treatment plant last year is slated to be arraigned on additional charges this week.

Keith Hamel, 23, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Franklin Superior Court on charges including murder in connection with the death of 26-year-old Kelsey Clifford, of Leominster, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.



Clifford’s body was found outside the entrance to the Athol Wastewater Treatment Facility during the early-morning hours of Nov. 11, 2019.

She is said to have died as the result of multiple blunt force traumas. Drops of Clifford’s blood were also found on a sweatshirt Hamel left behind at the scene, police said.

Police claim Hamel is the last person to be seen with Clifford.

Hamel was initially arraigned in Orange District Court in November on a charge of murder and is being held without bail. He has since been indicted on new charges.

Athol police and state police detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office investigated Clifford’s death.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)