ATHOL, MA (WHDH) — Yankees clothing can once again be worn inside the Athol police station after the team’s heartwarming gesture towards the Yarmouth Police Department.

On April 9, Athol police chief Russell Kleber issued a memo banning Yankees clothing from the station ahead of a Red Sox-Yankees match-up. However, Kleber decided to rescind the ban after the team sent flowers to Yarmouth police in honor of fallen K-9 officer Sean Gannon.

“The ‘evil empire’ has shown class, compassion and support for K-9 Officer Sean Gannon, the Yarmouth Police Department and all of Law Enforcement,” Kleber wrote in the memo.

Yarmouth police thanked the Yankees for the bouquet, saying, “It is true that in tough times well all come together.”

Gannon’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday morning. Thousands of people are expected to attend.

