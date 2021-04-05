ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — The Athol Royalston Regional School District canceled classes Monday after numerous staff members who were recently vaccinated reported feeling ill.

A hundred teachers and staff members within the school district received their second COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, according to Superintendent Darcy Fernandes.

A number of those vaccinated reported not feeling well Sunday evening.

Fernandes said they decided to close schools Monday due to the number of teachers and staff members who would be out.

The day will be made up in June.

