Atlanta man pleads guilty in mailed pot scheme

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — An Atlanta man has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that used the U.S. mail to ship more than 200 pounds of marijuana to Connecticut.

Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Shamar Madden pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport this week to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

Prosecutors say from August 2016 until February 2017, Madden and others shipped the pot from California to Connecticut, where it was sold.

Madden regularly traveled from Georgia to Connecticut to pick up his share of the cash proceeds from the marijuana sales.

Madden was arrested at a New York airport with nearly $20,000 in cash in his possession.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 23.

