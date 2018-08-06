ATLANTA (WHDH) — Body camera video captured the tense moments as Atlanta police officers rescued a man from a burning car.

The vehicle caught fire after striking a metal utility pole Sunday around 4 a.m., police said.

People near the fiery crash tried to rescue the occupants but the front passenger was still stuck inside.

In this video, police can be seen trying to open up the door.

At one point, an officer used a fire extinguisher.

The front passenger was eventually rescued.

Three people were transported to the hospital, while one of the officers had minor injuries.

Atlanta police said the department is “extremely proud” of the responding officers.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)