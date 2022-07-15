CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Atlantic Shark Conservancy tagged their first great white shark of the 2022 season, the non-profit organization announced in a tweet.

The was tagged off the shore of the Chatham north inlet and was an estimated 12 feet in length, according to the conservancy.

Shark biologist Greg Skomal can be seen fist pumping once the tag is injected into the chondrichthyan.

The Atlantic Great White Shark Conservancy’s website states that the non-profit’s mission is to “research, improve public safety and educate the community to inspire white shark conversation.”

