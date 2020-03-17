Atlantic White Shark Conservancy launches online activities for home-bound kids

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has launched online enrichment activities aimed at home-bound students who are staying safe at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The program, available through the conservancy’s Facebook page, will feature a staff member leading “Shark Story Hour” by reading a new shark-themed book each day this week at 10 a.m., followed by a question-and-answer session.

“As social distancing has become an important public health measure, we knew many parents would be looking for enrichment opportunities for their children at home during this time,” said AWSC CEO Cynthia Wigren. “We are thrilled to provide an online resource to families across Cape Cod and beyond.”

The first “Shark Story Hour” was held Monday, and was viewed by more than 125,000 people across the country.

“As we have already seen, there is a significant demand for enriching online content. In addition to our research, education is such a big part of who we are as an organization. That’s why we are happy to share educational materials we have available at no cost for anyone who may be interested and has access to Facebook,” Wigren said.

