Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shares video of shark eating seal off Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared a “rarely seen window into the world of the Atlantic white shark in Cape Cod waters” Wednesday when the organization released a graphic video of a white shark killing a seal off of Wellfleet last week.

The video, recorded on Thursday, shows the white shark killing a seal about 100 yards off a Wellfleet beach.

WARNING: the video is graphic.

