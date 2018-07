ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tagged two sharks off Nauset Beach in Orleans Friday.

The conservancy shared video footage of Dr. Greg Skomal tagging the fish.

Dr. Greg Skomal of the @MassDMF, working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, tagged two white sharks off Nauset Beach today.

Dr. Greg Skomal of the @MassDMF, working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, tagged two white sharks off Nauset Beach today.

