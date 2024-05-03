CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An ATM outside a Chelmsford ice cream stand was found covered in bullet holes Friday morning, according to the Chelmsford Police Department.

At around 7:19 a.m., officers responded to Sully’s Ice Cream Stand, at 55 Graniteville Road, for a report of bullet holes in an ATM machine, as well as shell casings in the parking lot, police said.

Police found eight spent shell casings in the parking lot and determined that the ATM was struck nine times by gunshots, police said. The ATM’s money compartment was not damaged.

A nearby resident reported hearing “loud bangs” in the area at around 1 a.m. Friday, and police are investigating whether the shots may have been fired at that time.

Police ask anyone with information to call Chelmsford Police at 987-256-2521.

