(WHDH) — A team of scientists have created a vodka distilled from rye grown in the exclusion zone near the site of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

The makers, from the United Kingdom and Ukraine, say the grain starts out radioactive but the distillation process removes the dangerous isotopes.

They hope to release the limited supply of Atomik vodka to the public, with 75 percent of its profits going to the people who still live in the area.

