DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - AT&T surprised Boston teens with brand new laptops to help them prepare for college in the fall.

The 250 new laptops were gifts to members of the Boys and Girls Club of Boston.

“This is definitely going to help, I am so excited,” said Boys and Girls Club member Paris Figuereo. “I’m going to college in the fall and I know this is going to be utilized a lot. I’m just so happy and so grateful, this is such a blessing.”

The Boys and Girls Club just marked its 130th anniversary.

