NOTTINGHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman began bugging out when she saw hundreds of ladybugs crawling on the outside of her home in Nottingham on Sunday.

Heather Figueroa left her house to pick up a pizza when her mother-in-law called to let her know about the swarm of bugs.

In a video taken by Figueroa, multiple insects can be seen crawling on the porch columns and the siding of her home.

“They’re just flying everywhere,” she said in the video. “It’s like attack of the ladybugs.”

Ladybugs are known to swarm in the Northeast during the fall.

