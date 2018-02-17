Attempted robbery in China goes wrong after suspect accidentally hits accomplice with brick

SHANGHAI , CHINA (WHDH) — A robbery in China did not go as planned for two suspects.

The two were caught on surveillance trying to break into a store in Shanghai by throwing bricks at the windows.

One suspect threw a brick at the window of the store, and accidentally hit his accomplice, knocking him out.

The suspect had to drag his unconsciousness accomplice back to their vehicle before fleeing the area.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)