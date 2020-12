Shoppers looking for last-minute gifts will have to hurry — many stores are closing early Christmas Eve.

Most stores will close between 6 and 10 p.m. Walmart will close stores at 6 p.m. and Target is closing its stores at 8 p.m.

CVS will keep its regulars hours and will be open Christmas Day, and Walgreens will close at midnight but also be open Christmas Day.

