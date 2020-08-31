Attleboro community raises money to replace stolen swings honoring young girl

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Attleboro community stepped up to replace a set of stolen swings at a playground that honors the 2-year-old daughter of a local family.

Ariella Marie died suddenly in 2017 and her family said they were devastated when they came across the vandalism last week.

Her mother, Alicia Ouelette said she is overwhelmed by the support and donations they have received to replace those swings.

“Someone tried to steal our sparkle, She said. “It’s amazing how fast community and complete strangers friends family come together and turn it around.”

The purple lights from the playground sign were also stolen. They will be replaced as well.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)