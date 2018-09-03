Attleboro couple gets surprise when Dunkin’ iced tea served in Eagles cup

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro couple got a bit of a surprise when their Dunkin’ iced tea was served in a cup bearing the Philadelphia Eagles logo.

The order left several Patriots fans wondering if it was all some kind of strange joke taking flight after this past Super Bowl.

“I looked at it, and I saw the Eagles logo, and I went, ‘is this some kind of sick joke.’ I’m like, ‘what is this.’ I shook my head I couldn’t believe it,” said Patti Panzer, whose husband picked her up an iced tea and brought it home in an Eagles cup.

Panzer posted a picture of the cup on Facebook, saying it must be some sort of a joke. Then, people started to respond on Facebook, wondering what store it came from and if the Dunkin’ got sent the wrong cups.

“Then I got some responses that other people had also happened to other people as well at other Dunkin’ Donuts,” Panzer said. “And I started wondering did somebody pay somebody to ship the wrong cups to the wrong (store).”

Panzer then posted a picture with the iced tea wrapped in a New England Patriots koozie to hide the Philadelphia cup.

Dunkin’ Donuts released this statement: “We appreciate our loyal customers for bringing this to our attention, and we are taking steps to ensure all of our local stores are stocked with the correct cups. Go Pats!”

“I’m still going to Dunkin’ Donuts, but I have a koozie that I immediately put over it that says five-time World champions. We’re definitely ahead of Philadelphia in that respect,” Panzer said.

