ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school teacher in Attleboro has been arrested for allegedly slapping two students.

Susan Martin, 57, of Kingston, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability.

Attleboro police were contacted by a school administrator from the Thacher Elementary School in Attleboro reporting that a staff member allegedly assaulted multiple students.

“The initial investigation revealed that multiple staff members at the school witnessed [Martin], a licensed special education classroom teacher, physically assault students on at least two separate occasions that day,” Attleboro police said in a statement. “One 5-year-old student was reportedly slapped in the face by Martin at approximately 11:55 AM, and another 5-year-old student was reportedly pushed and slapped by Martin at approximately 1:00 PM. Both victims are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.”

According to authorities both incidents were witnessed by “several other staff members” and occurred “in a classroom setting”.

“Investigators learned that school administrators had asked Martin to leave the school after being placed on administrative leave several hours prior to reporting the incident to the police,” police said.

Martin was not able to be arrested immediately after the issuance of a warrant as investigators learned, she had left the state on a pre-planned vacation to Florida.

This incident remains under investigation.

