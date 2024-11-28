ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro elementary school teacher has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into an incident during which they allegedly slapped two students, officials said.

In a statement Wednesday, Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer said, “Late Tuesday afternoon, Thacher Elementary School administrators contacted Central Office staff regarding a troubling incident that occurred at the school. Administrators learned that a physical altercation occurred between a teacher and two students in a classroom in which the teacher allegedly slapped the two students.

The district administration was immediately informed, and an investigation was launched in accordance with district procedures. The district also notified the Attleboro Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.”

The statement continued, “This is disheartening news, as the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to collaborating with Attleboro Police as they conduct a thorough investigation.”

No additional information was immediately available.

