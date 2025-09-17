ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro fire worked to free a feathered friend on Wednesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area of Leedham Street after receiving report of a swan tangled in a fishing line at Cranberry Pond.

“Crews located the swan about 100 feet from shore, its wings and body caught in fishing line,” Attleboro fire said in a statement. “Firefighters donned water rescue suits and waded into the pond. The swan resisted efforts to help, but firefighters were able to free it, and it swam away quickly.”

Animal Control also responded to assist.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)