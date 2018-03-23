Attleboro firefighters deliver baby in the back of ambulance

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WHDH) — Two Attleboro firefighters delivered a baby girl in the back of their ambulance early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters Cameron Eames and Ryan Bielawa said they responded to a call for a woman in labor and got her in the ambulance to bring her to the hospital. But then the situation quickly took a turn.

“As soon as we put this woman on the stretcher, she said, ‘It’s gonna come.’ It was her fourth baby, so I took her word for it,” said Eames.

The hospital was only a mile away but the baby could not wait. By the time the ambulance arrived at the hospital’s emergency room, Eames and Bielawa had delivered the baby girl.

Both men have been firefighters for several years but said this was the first baby delivery for both of them. Bielawa called it the highlight of his career.

“You always about in your mind what you’re going to do when it happens, it’s so rare,” said Eames. “When it does happen, you go in autopilot and go right back to what you’ve learned, you do what you have to do.”

Both the mother and baby are doing well.

