Attleboro Firefighters who delivered baby in back of ambulance met with newborn and parents

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - Two Attleboro Firefighters who delivered a baby girl in the back of an ambulance last Wednesday were able to meet the newborn and her parents on Thursday.

Firefighters Ryan Bielawa and Cameron Eames said they responded to a call for a woman in labor last week and got her in the ambulance to bring her to the hospital.

“As soon as we put this woman on the stretcher, she said, ‘It’s gonna come.’ It was her fourth baby, so I took her word for it,” said Eames.

At 12 p.m. on Thursday, parents Korissa Burch and Jesse Hester brought their newborn daughter, Addilynn Hester, to the fire station to meet with the firefighters for the first time since the she was born.

“I’m thankful that they helped deliver our beautiful healthy child and I can’t wait to say thank you to them in person,” Burch said before the meeting. “In the ambulance they told us Addilynn’s gender, which we didn’t know before she was born. So it was a really special moment.”

This was the first time either Bielawa or Eames had delivered a baby.

