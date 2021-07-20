ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro first responders were able to pull a man to safety Tuesday after he got stuck in the Ten Mile River.

The local police and fire departments were called to the scene near the intersection of Water and West streets around 12:30 p.m. after a resident said they spotted a disoriented individual, according to a release issued by the fire department.

Crews were able to find the 62-year-old man stuck in some thick brush and he was treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

“I want to commend those from the Attleboro Police and Fire departments who responded and helped this individual,” Chief Scott Lachance said. “They worked quickly and efficiently to render assistance, despite the area of the brush making it difficult to extract the man.

No further details were released.

