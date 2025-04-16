ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Jeremiah Cooper is a 16-year-old junior at Attleboro High School who one day aspires to have a career in law enforcement.

In the meantime, he’s producing calendars to raise funds for law enforcement K9s and comfort dogs.

Each month features a dog from 12 different police departments, all photographed by Jeremiah.

Jeremiah’s 2025 calendar sales have raised $8,000, and he’s currently working on the 2026 issue.

Along with calendars, Jeremiah sells T-shirts online and at shopping center standouts.

