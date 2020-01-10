Attleboro man accused of forcing disabled woman into van, raping her in MBTA parking lot

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 63-year-old Attleboro man was arraigned on a slew of criminal charges Friday after he allegedly forced a 57-year-old disabled woman into his van and before driving her to an MBTA parking lot and raping her.

David Rogers was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges including kidnapping, aggravated rape, assault and battery, and indecent assault and battery on a disabled person, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

Officers responding to a call from a dog walker who claimed to have witnessed a woman being taken against her will and pushed into a suspicious van parked on Riverfront Drive shortly before 6 a.m. learned the suspect had driven to a remote corner of a nearby MBTA commuter parking lot, police said.

The woman said that the moment she saw Rogers, she knew something was wrong.

“What is he doing to her?” she recalled thinking at the time. “He had thrown her in like a sack of potatoes, threw her in, and put up his arm to make sure she doesn’t come out.”

That is when she bolted home and called police to give them a detailed description of the vehicle.

Within minutes, officers tracked down the van and caught Rogers engaged in a sexual act on the unwilling victim, police said. The assault was disrupted and Rogers was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where she underwent treatment.

During an interview with detectives, Rogers allegedly confessed to forcing the woman into his van and raping her.

The incident remains under investigation.

