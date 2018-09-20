Attleboro man arrested in connection with alleged road rage stabbing in Norton

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing following an alleged road rage incident in Norton Thursday, police say.

Officers responding about 3:30 p.m. to call from the victim that had been stabbed in the area of Plain Street in Norton found him bleeding from the chest, according to police.

The victim told police that he and another male were involved in a road rage incident that began in Easton and went into Norton. He told police that while in Norton, they both stopped their vehicles and the suspect stabbed him in the chest before fleeing the area.

Police located the suspect, Alfred Pond, 49, a short time later at his residence on Maple Street in Attleboro and placed him in custody.

Pond was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police say.

The knife used during the incident was found in a wooded area along the side of the road on Pine Street in Norton, which is approximately a half mile from where the stabbing took place, according to police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Pond will appear in Attleboro District Court on Friday.

