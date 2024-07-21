RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 46-year-old Attleboro man is dead after he was pulled from the water at a pond in Rutland on Saturday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who fell off a jet ski and disappeared after appearing to be in distress in the water around 4 p.m. searched the area in boats and on shore, officials said.

After an extensive search including the Fire District 8 Dive Team, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Massachusetts Environmental Police found the man’s body around 7:49 p.m. His name has not been released.

