ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 72-year-old Attleboro man is expected to be arraigned Monday in connection with a series of suspicious brush fires in the community last week, officials said.

Fire crews responding to brush fires at the Attleboro Elks Lodge, the Manchester Reservoir Beagle Club Road, the Attleboro Wastewater Department, and Attleboro Animal Shelter had been intentionally set, officials said.

After an extensive investigation, Gerard Genest, of Brown Street, was arrested on an arson charge.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court.

