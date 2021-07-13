BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who recieved child pornography via a messaging app has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Garry Bienvenue, 59, of Attleboro, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in March to receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

An internet user at Bienvenue’s home had solicited and received child pornography from children over the internet using a video chat feature, prosecutors said. A search of the home resulted in the seizure of Bienvenue’s smartphone, which was found to contain child pornography videos that had been received through the messaging app.

Bienvenue also used a phone application to solicit and pay individuals in the Philippines to force children to participate in explicit video chats, prosecutors said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)