Attleboro man recovering from serious head injuries suffered in Lawn on D swing collapse

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Attleboro man is recovering from serious head injuries he sustained when a swing he was standing near at the Lawn on D in the Seaport collapsed last weekend.

Tyler Fernandes was visiting the popular spot at the Convention Center with his friends after marching in the 49th annual Pride Parade on Saturday when the swing collapse left him concussed with a large gash in his head.

“This happened on a day that was supposed to be really fun for me and my friends and I will forever remember this day as an awful event,” Fernandes said.

Fernandes says he was standing by one of the popular swings when suddenly one of the poles became unhinged. Two young girls fell to the ground and a large metal pole came crashing down, cracking open his head.

“I just heard the girls screaming, ‘Danger, danger,’ and I saw blood dripping from my face onto the grass,” he said.

Fernandes’ friends rushed to his side and called 911. He was rushed to an area hospital and had to get 10 staples in his head. He was also diagnosed with a concussion.

“I was scared that I was going to have severe brain damage,” Fernandes said

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, which operates the Lawn on D, told 7NEWS the incident was the result of a mechanical break.

