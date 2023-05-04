An Attleboro school is hoping to unlock a piece of the past by digging up a time capsule buried 26 years ago.

Brennan Middle School teacher Dawn Greening said the capsule was buried in 1997, but now they can’t find it.

“We moved into this school in April of 1997 and we decided that we were going to put a time capsule outside in our garden area to be opened 25 years from that date,” Greening said. “Well, that time came up last year, and we have no way of locating it right now.”

The time capsule has some items from the early 1990s, including a Doritos bag and some CDs.

“It’s just a bunch of artifacts that the students of the community, when they were students here, have a right to now see that again and we just want to unearth it and try to find it,” Greening added.

One of those students was David Oliver, a current teacher at the middle school who was in the fifth grade at the time.

“It was the first year this building was there, so we were pretty excited about it,” Oliver said. “I do not remember all of what my class put in, it was so long ago.”

Greening said she hopes people from the community and students can gather with metal detectors and other tools to help find the capsule.

Once the time capsule is found, the school’s plan is to display the artifacts for all students and staff to see.